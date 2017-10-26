Former Charter School Official Accused Of Raping 14-Year-Old Student

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Tinicum Township police arrested a former charter school official on Wednesday in connection with a child rape case.
Omar Harrison, 42, of Cheltenham, faces multiple sexual assault-related charges, as he is accused of raping a 14-year-old student.
Police say the alleged assault happened when Harrison was a Dean of Students at the Mastery Charter Middle School in Philadelphia. The female student was in the 8th grade at the time of the alleged assaults.
According to police, the girl says that Harrison gave her a ride to a hotel near an airport in Tinicum Township where the alleged assault took place.
The school says they terminated Harrison’s employment after learning of the allegations Friday when the girl’s mother came to the school to confront him.
“At that time, we suspended Harrison, started an internal investigation, and began supporting police in their investigation. We have since terminated his employment,” the school said in a statement. “Inappropriate contact with students – of any kind – is unacceptable, and will not be tolerated at Mastery.”
Harrison is currently being held at George Hill Correctional Facility on $100,000 bail. He is charged with statutory rape, involuntary deviate sexual assault, sexual assault, indecent sexual assault with someone less than 16 years of age.
Police request that anyone with additional information related to the investigation to contact the Philadelphia Police Special Victims Unit at 215-685-3268 or the Special Investigation Unit at 215-685-3263.