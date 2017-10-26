Officials Release Results Of Survey On Philadelphia City Services

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia city officials have released the first survey of residents in 10 years, promising to focus on the priorities the survey found.

The survey of more than 7,000 residents found there was a lot they liked.

Seventy-five percent gave the fire department the highest rating, a majority were satisfied with trash collection and recycling, but most rated street cleaning and street repair fair or poor and more detailed responses on police varied neighborhood to neighborhood.

Managing director Mike DiBerardinis promised the city would use the responses as a guide.

“It is important that we make changes to our operations based on what you tell us about services that need improving,” he said.

DiBerardinis says the biggest surprise was the high percentage of people who didn’t know about some services, such as behavioral health and youth programs.

“We need to figure out how can we promote the whole range of activities that are available throughout the city,” he said.

He says the city wants to make this an ongoing process, so it’s already planning another survey for next year.