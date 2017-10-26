Shyamalan, Willis Back In Philly Filming New Movie ‘Glass’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Hollywood heavyweight Bruce Willis and Director M. Night Shyamalan walked into the Benjamin Franklin House Thursday night for a celebration in Shyamalan’s favorite city.

“I go all over the world. I’m not lying when I say it’s the best city in the world,” said Shyamalan.

Willis received the second annual Lumiere Award from Shyamalan, who was last year’s recipient. Being in Philadelphia is a homecoming for Shyamalan and Willis who grew up in Penns Grove in Salem County, New Jersey.

“There’s a similar thing that happens in New York City too. You go there. You live there and you find you just fall in love with that town. I like Philadelphia a lot. I have friends here and I get to make movies here,” Willis said.

Movies like the Sixth Sense, Unbreakable, Split and now Glass—a plot that brings back his character in Unbreakable. In Glass, Willis’ character, David Dunn tracks down a man with more than 20 personalities.

CBS3 has learned the filming will take place next week at a former psychiatric hospital in Allentown. Shyamalan and his crews have been around other parts of Philadelphia and as long as he’s making films you can bet he’ll be back.

“I’m so proud of our city. I feel it has all the great aspects of all of the best cities in the United States all in one place. As you can imagine I feel very proud to shoot here,” Shyamalan said.

Glass is set to be released in early 2019 and it will cap off the trilogy of Unbreakable, Split and Glass.