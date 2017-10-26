Lindsey Graham, Cory Booker Testify At Menendez Bribery Trial

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) – Sens. Lindsey Graham and Cory Booker are testifying for Democratic Sen. Bob Menendez at his bribery trial.

Graham testified for six minutes Thursday in Newark, New Jersey, as a character witness for Menendez. The South Carolina Republican calls Menendez honest and trustworthy. He says he got to know Menendez while they worked on immigration reform and on national security issues affecting Israel.

Graham’s office says he traveled to the trial at his own expense.

Booker then took the stand to speak about his fellow New Jersey Democrat.

An indictment accuses Florida eye doctor Salomon Melgen of bribing Menendez in exchange for political influence.

Menendez is charged with accepting flights on Melgen’s private jet and other gifts in exchange for helping him in an $8.9 million Medicare dispute and a stalled port security contract in the Dominican Republic.

Both men pleaded not guilty.

