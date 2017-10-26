Markelle Fultz’s Trainer Unsure Why Sixers Say He Changed Shot: ‘That’s False’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another year, another Sixers top pick injury saga. This time, it’s Markelle Fultz.
Fultz, who is now being kept out because of right shoulder soreness, doesn’t look like the same player the Sixers drafted No. 1 overall — a 41.3-percent three-point shooter at Washington and one of the best shooters in college basketball.
In three NBA games, Fultz has yet to take a three-pointer and his free-throw form is laughable.
Brett Brown and the Sixers say Fultz changed the mechanics of his shot this summer, but Fultz’s trainer — Keith Williams — told the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show that’s false.
Williams says his shoulder injury is why he shot looks so funky, while Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo told the media the injury might have stemmed from changing his shot mechanics.
Fultz’s agent told ESPN that his client received a cortisone shot. Howard Eskin confirms that.
The team says Fultz will be reevaluated on Tuesday.