Markelle Fultz’s Trainer Unsure Why Sixers Say He Changed Shot: ‘That’s False’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Another year, another Sixers top pick injury saga. This time, it’s Markelle Fultz.

Fultz, who is now being kept out because of right shoulder soreness, doesn’t look like the same player the Sixers drafted No. 1 overall — a 41.3-percent three-point shooter at Washington and one of the best shooters in college basketball.

Head to @CarlinReeseWIP for quotes from Markelle Fultz's longtime coach/mentor Keith Williams. Wild stuff. Audio 👇https://t.co/9Y4jTsyUig — Ben Livingston (@bliv94) October 25, 2017

In three NBA games, Fultz has yet to take a three-pointer and his free-throw form is laughable.

Brett Brown and the Sixers say Fultz changed the mechanics of his shot this summer, but Fultz’s trainer — Keith Williams — told the 94WIP Carlin & Reese Show that’s false.

Markelle Fultz’s trainer Keith Williams says Fultz was not trying to change mechanics of his shot. Says he doesn’t know why Sixers say that. — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 25, 2017

Keith Williams, Fultz’s trainer, says “oh my God. That’s false,” when @ChrisCarlin read him quote of Brown saying Fultz changed shot. — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 25, 2017

Williams says his shoulder injury is why he shot looks so funky, while Sixers GM Bryan Colangelo told the media the injury might have stemmed from changing his shot mechanics.

Keith Williams on Fultz’s shot: “That’s not a changed shot, that’s a messed up shot.” — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 25, 2017

Keith Williams: Fultz took 5 three’s a game in college and 4 in summer league, says injury is reason why he’s not shooting now. — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 25, 2017

Fultz’s agent told ESPN that his client received a cortisone shot. Howard Eskin confirms that.

More on #sixers G Markelle Fultz. I was told he has had 2 MRI’s and NO damage or injury found in shoulder. But Fultz said he has pain so was give cortisone shot. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) October 26, 2017

The team says Fultz will be reevaluated on Tuesday.