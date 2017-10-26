Officials Warn About Marijuana Edibles Being Given Out As Halloween Candy Treats

GLOUCESTER COUNTY, N.J. (CBS) — New Jersey officials are warning about marijuana edibles being given out as candy treats this Halloween.
The state’s Department of Health says there is a significant presence of marijuana candy and other edible forms in New Jersey and other nearby states.
“The presence of these edible forms of marijuana poses a great risk to users, especially to children, who may accidentally receive marijuana candy during Halloween,” said Gloucester County Freeholder Jim Jefferson, who is also liaison to the Department of Health and Human Services.
Marijuana candy, which is illegal in New Jersey, usually imitates gummy candy or chocolate. The Tetrahydrocanna-binol levels in the marijuana edibles can be as high as 90.
“Parents need to be aware and check for unusual candy packaging,” said Jefferson. “If they suspect their child has received marijuana candy, they should immediately contact their local police department.”
The Cumberland County Prosecutor’s Office is also warning about marijuana candy be given out to trick-or-treaters on Halloween.
Officials say it is often difficult to distinguish marijuana edibles from regular candy based on appearance alone. In addition to the packaging, marijuana edibles have an odor similar to that of a marijuana plant.
