Police Search For 21-Year-Old Taken From Lancaster County Home

COLUMBIA, Pa. (AP) – Police are combing Pennsylvania for a man who was forcibly removed from a home in Lancaster County.

Columbia Police say a man early Thursday kicked in the front door of a home and threatened a resident that he had a gun. Police say the man went upstairs and kicked in another door before taking 21-year-old Jordan Fischer.

Police have identified the suspect as 30-year-old Dustin Wetten, whose last now address was Enola. Wetten is considered armed and dangerous.

21-year-old Jordan Fischer and 30-year-old Dustin Wetten

21-year-old Jordan Fischer and 30-year-old Dustin Wetten (Credit: Columbia Police)

Police say Wetten is possibly driving a gold-colored 2002 Saturn with Pennsylvania license plate JJA-1585.

