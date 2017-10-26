Jon Gruden: ‘Still No Idea How You Got Carson Wentz’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Carson Wentz had his coming out party on Monday night against the Redskins.

Wentz threw for 268 yards and four touchdowns — giving him 11 in his last three games — in his team’s fifth straight win.

After the game, the talk shifted towards: Isn’t it amazing how the Browns traded their No. 2 overall pick to the Eagles, instead of taking Wentz?

Jon Gruden, the TV analyst for Monday’s game on ESPN, is still shocked the Eagles stole Wentz away from the Browns.

“That may be some of the greatest maneuvering in history,” Gruden said of Howie Roseman acquiring the No. 2 overall pick to get Wentz.

Gruden, when asked how far ahead of the curve Wentz is just 22 games into his career, says “further along than Brett Favre when he came to Green Bay.”

Jon Gruden on Wentz: "I did not foresee him being this good, this fast." — SPORTSRADIO 94WIP (@SportsRadioWIP) October 26, 2017

