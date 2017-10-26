Joe Girardi Now Available, As Phillies Manager Search Continues

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are looking for a new manager and an interesting candidate has emerged.

Joe Girardi will not be returning as Yankees manager next season.

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back,” Girardi said in a statement via NY Post. “I’d like to thank the Steinbrenner family for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

Girardi, 53, had been the Yankees’ manager since 2008, compiling a 910-710 record. He led the Yanks to a World Series win over the Phillies in 2009.

Both the Nationals and Phillies are still looking for a manager. Previously, it was reported that the Phillies are “zeroing in” on Triple-A Lehigh Valley manager Dusty Wathan.

More from Andrew Porter
Comments

One Comment

  1. Don Schell says:
    October 26, 2017 at 11:31 am

    Phillies please get him TODAY. Watham as Bench Coach

    Reply | Report comment |

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch