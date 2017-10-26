Joe Girardi Now Available, As Phillies Manager Search Continues

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are looking for a new manager and an interesting candidate has emerged.

Joe Girardi will not be returning as Yankees manager next season.

Report : #yankees manager Joe Girardi will not return to NY. I would take him as #phillies manager in a heartbeat. @SportsRadioWIP — Howard Eskin (@howardeskin) October 26, 2017

#Phillies should absolutely hire Joe Girardi. Perfect for a young team. A little costly, but would be a bold move by Middleton. — Chris Carlin (@ChrisCarlin) October 26, 2017

“With a heavy heart, I come to you because the Yankees have decided not to bring me back,” Girardi said in a statement via NY Post. “I’d like to thank the Steinbrenner family for believing in me and giving me this wonderful opportunity.”

Girardi, 53, had been the Yankees’ manager since 2008, compiling a 910-710 record. He led the Yanks to a World Series win over the Phillies in 2009.

Both the Nationals and Phillies are still looking for a manager. Previously, it was reported that the Phillies are “zeroing in” on Triple-A Lehigh Valley manager Dusty Wathan.