Home Depot Manager Pays For Halloween Costume For Boy In Wheelchair

WAKE FOREST, N.C. (CBS) – A Home Depot manager in Wake Forest, North Carolina is helping a little boy celebrate Halloween.
She picked up the $100 bill for supplies to put his costume together.
Jackson Mcilroy uses a wheelchair and every year, his family turns it into a costume.
They met Valerie Baker while looking for supplies for this year’s costume at Home Depot.
“We walked around the store trying to find different things to make Jackson’s costume, and by the time we got to the end, she took us to the register and took care of the whole entire bill,” said Jackson’s mother Aimee Mcilroy.
This year he’s turning his wheelchair into a police car.
“Jackson, you’re an amazing young man, please come see us at the store, bring your car and we’d love to help you and your family,” said Baker.