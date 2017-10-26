Good Coming From Loss Of Rescue Dogs In South Street Fire

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two rescue dogs looking for forever homes were killed in a two-alarm fire at 2nd and South streets early Wednesday morning.

However, there is good coming out of this tragedy.

It’s not uncommon for animal rescue organizations like “Saved Me,” based in Northern Liberties, to place animals up for adoption in highly visible locations and also to get the animals used to people.

That was the case with Yogi and Precious. They were staying at Doggie Style pet supply store near 2nd and South Streets.

“Yogi was a three-year-old shepherd mix who arrived on the 10th from Puerto Rico. He was a victim of hurricane Maria when his shelter was destroyed. And Precious came to us from Bowling Green, Kentucky,” said Raymond Little, Executive Director of Saved Me.

Little says there has been an outpouring of support from the public. Donations are being accepted in honor of Yogi and Precious to help save the lives of other animals.

More information at savedme.org