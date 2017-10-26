Germantown Needs Your Votes In ‘Vote Your Main Street’ Competition

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Germantown is leading in a nationwide competition for a share of $2 million in funding from the National Trust for Historic Preservation and American Express in the “Vote Your Main Street” competition.

Advocates are hoping you’ll vote early and often.

Emaleigh Doley, with Germantown United Community Development Corporation, says the funds would be used to make critical repairs to Parker Hall and the John Trower Building, which are steps from the intersection of Germantown and Chelten.

“Both properties are historic and both of them, interestingly, have roots in African American history,” Doley said.

Germantown’s up against 24 other Vote Your Main Street contenders, moving in the past few days from 6th to 1st place.

To stay there, Doley’s asking for a little help from Germantown’s friends.

“You can vote five times every day through October 31st,” she said.

And even if they don’t win, Doley says “being able to participate in this type of competition will have been really good for our community and our residents.”