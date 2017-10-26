WATCH: Emotional Moment Baby Hears Mother For First Time

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Sometimes it’s easy to take the little things for granted.

One baby girl is reminding everyone of the gift of hearing in a viral video.

These are the first moments Charlotte hears her mother Christy’s voice.

Even 2-month-old Charlotte gets emotional after her hearing aids are turned on.

Within days of posting, the video has been seen more than a million times on Facebook and more than 8 million times on Youtube.

