Law Enforcement Officials Meet For Anti-Extremism Symposium

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Local law enforcement officials joined with the Acting U.S. Attorney for Eastern Pennsylvania and the Anti-Defamation League’s Center on Extremism for symposium at SugarHouse Casino on how to take on the rise of extremism.

The event, “Hate Wave: Confronting Extremism from Orlando to Charlottesville,” served as a way for law enforcement agencies to discuss ways to approach the recent rise in hate groups, according to U.S. Attorney Louis Lappen.

“This is really an important time in our history, and there’s so much for us to deal with in terms of these kinds of crimes that are being committed all over our country,” said Lappen.

Philadelphia Police Deputy Commissioner Dennis Wilson says one of the key challenges is the seeming randomness of targets chosen by extremist or hate groups.

“The victims in many of these have no connection whatsoever to the offender, no connection to the issue in the offender’s mind or the perceived issue,” said Wilson.

Wilson says one of the best tools for law enforcement is communication and cooperation between the community and police.