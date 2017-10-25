Zeoli Show Log 10.25.17

3pm- Speaker of the House Paul Ryan accused the FBI of stonewalling and urged the bureau to comply with a House Intelligence Committee subpoena that would supply Congress with information collected on the Trump-Russia dossier— information that includes who paid for the dossier.
4pm- Yesterday, while speaking on the Senate floor, Sen. Jeff Flake announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. He also referred to Donald Trump as a threat to democracy.
4:30pm- Scott Shackford, Editor at Reason.com, joins the show to discuss his article “Sens. Rand Paul and Ron Wyden Unveil Long-Awaited, Privacy-Protecting Surveillance Reform Bill.”
4:50pm- While departing the White House for a fund raiser in Dallas, President Trump answered questions about Sen. Jeff Flake’s announcement to not seek reelection.
5:20pm- RNC Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany calls in to discuss the latest on the Trump-Russia dossier.