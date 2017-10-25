Zeoli Show Log 10.25.17

By Rich Zeoli
Filed Under: Donald Trump, Paul Ryan, Russia, Scott Shackford, Sen. Jeff Flake, Sen. Rand Paul, Sen. Ron Wyden

3pm- Speaker of the House Paul Ryan accused the FBI of stonewalling and urged the bureau to comply with a House Intelligence Committee subpoena that would supply Congress with information collected on the Trump-Russia dossier— information that includes who paid for the dossier. 

4pm- Yesterday, while speaking on the Senate floor, Sen. Jeff Flake announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. He also referred to Donald Trump as a threat to democracy. 

4:30pm- Scott Shackford, Editor at Reason.com, joins the show to discuss his article “Sens. Rand Paul and Ron Wyden Unveil Long-Awaited, Privacy-Protecting Surveillance Reform Bill.”

4:50pm- While departing the White House for a fund raiser in Dallas, President Trump answered questions about Sen. Jeff Flake’s announcement to not seek reelection. 

5:20pm- RNC Spokesperson Kayleigh McEnany calls in to discuss the latest on the Trump-Russia dossier. 

 

More from Rich Zeoli
Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch