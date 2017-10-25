Wednesday’s Child: McLie

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – His name is McLie, but you can call him M.C.

He’s 9-years-old and he always has his hands on a computer or tablet.

McLie: “I’m a master of tech.”

McLaughlin: “You’re a master of tech?”

McLie: “Yeah.”

He tells KYW producer Tim McLaughlin he has a plan to help spread his love of technology to the younger generation.

McLaughlin: “what kind of technology would you make for babies?”

McLie: “Like drool-proof tablets. Because I don’t think it’s very nice that babies don’t get to play with technology.”

He likes taking care of younger kids and would love to find a forever family with younger siblings.

“I think he definitely would love to be a big brother,” says his social worker, Meredith Hypes. “I think he would love to play with siblings and teach them, probably, technology and how to play games.”

And Hypes says M.C. needs a family with a lot of love and attention to give.

