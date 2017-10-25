NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

Trump’s Enhanced Screening Procedures Cause For Concern For ACLU Of Pennsylvania

By Cherri Gregg
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — With the travel ban expired, President Trump issued an executive order this week imposing enhanced screening procedures. The ACLU of Pennsylvania has concerns.

Refugee admissions will now resume, but under President Donald Trump’s latest executive order, the administration will add enhanced screening procedures and a 90-day review for nationals from 11 countries believed to pose a higher security risk.

“The new screening procedures are set out in a way that’s pretty vague, pretty over broad,” said immigrant rights attorney Golnaz Fakhini. “It’s hard to know what specifically they will look like in practice.”

Fakhini works for the ACLU of Pennsylvania and says the order fails to identify the 11 countries that pose the risk and there’s concern that those measures could be applied to anyone and could slow refugee admissions, with limited benefit to America.

“That’s time that refugee applicants don’t have given the circumstances that they’re seeking safety from,” she said.

Fakhini says the ACLU will be monitoring implementation of the order to see if there’s a cause for action.

