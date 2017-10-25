Retailers List Top Toys For Christmas 2017

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — As the holiday season approaches, the weather dips but the toy frenzy heats up. And this year is no different as major retail outlets list what they consider the hottest toys to get for Dec. 25.

Uber Targets Millennials With New Visa Credit Card

Amazon has its 25 toys that made the grade, which it says was rated by the experts — kids. The cheapest of the items is the Soggy Doggy Board Game for Kids with Interactive Dog Toy that’s valued at $14.88. If money is not an issue or you just want to splurge, a $398 Monster Jam Grave Digger 24-Volt Battery Powered Ride-On might just be the thing to rev up the hearts of the little ones.

Target has its top toys guide, Tickle Me Elmo is back with a reasonable price tag of $24.99, along with an assortment of robot-related toys such as Fisher-Price Think & Learn Teach ‘n Tag Movi, Meccano Erector – M.A.X Robotic Interactive Toy with Artificial Intelligence, and Star Wars Force Link BB-8 2-in-1 Mega Playset including Force Link.

And not to be outdone, Toys “R” Us had its mascot Geoffrey the giraffe make a Top 20 list. The cheapest toy is a WowWee Fingerlings Interactive Baby Monkey Toy Zoe that is priced at $14.99. But it’s the Power Wheels Boomerang 12 Volt Ride On that may make both your bank account and kid scream for different reasons as it’s priced at $399.99.

Whatever you decide to get, make sure you get it before it’s too late.