Sixers Host James Harden And The Rockets

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The 76ers will look to make it two wins in a row tonight when they welcome the Houston Rockets to the Center.

On Monday night, the Sixers improved to 1-3 with a 97-86 win on the road against the Detroit Pistons. Center Joel Embiid led all scorers with 30 points in the win and point guard Ben Simmons finished with his first NBA triple-double with 21 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists.

Markelle Fultz will sit out tonight’s game for the Sixers. In fact, the team says he will miss at least the next three games with a shoulder issue which has been hampering him significantly here in the early going. The team says he will be reevaluated on Tuesday.

Houston comes to town 3-1. The Rockets last played on Monday night when they lost at home to Memphis, 98-90. Houston is led by star guard James Harden who is averaging 26.3 ppg. The other star guard for Houston, Chris Paul, is out with a knee injury.

These teams will see a lot of each other over the next week. In addition to tonight’s game, they will play Monday night down in Texas.

KYW’s Matt Leon spoke with Derek Bodner of The Athletic Philadelphia about the Sixers 1-3 start, the Fultz situation and tonight’s game with Houston.