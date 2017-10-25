Philly City Commissioner Testifies In Harrisburg About Non-U.S. Citizens Registered To Vote

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — Republican city commissioner Al Schmidt testified in Harrisburg Wednesday that the issue of non-US citizens registering to vote – many through a flaw in Pennsylvania’s Motor Voter process — is not just an election integrity issue.

Philadelphia City Commissioner Al Schmidt read messages from a non-US citizen as he appeared before the House State Government Committee Wednesday morning. The man says his life was upended after he inadvertently registered to vote while renewing his driver’s license. When his wife found out he was on the voter rolls he thought it meant he was supposed to vote… and did. The result was that the man has been denied US citizenship.

“And it was for the term ‘low moral character’ because he had registered to vote in 2009 through PennDOT,” Schmidt said.

Schmidt says he is encouraged that PennDOT is committed to addressing the flaw. But he says there may be thousands of non-citizens still registered to vote… and that those non-citizens must be informed so that they can cancel their voter registration and not further jeopardize their path citizenship.