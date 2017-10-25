Phillies ‘Zeroing In’ On Dusty Wathan As Next Manager, Report Says

By Andrew Porter
Filed Under: Phillies

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are focusing on Dusty Wathan as their next manager, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.

Wathan, 44, is the current manager of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He went 80-62 last season as the team’s manager.

Wathan managed at every level in the Phillies organization — Single-A Williamsport, Single-A Lakewood, Hi-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading — before taking over as IronPigs manager. He is familiar with the Phillies’ young talent.

Wathan played as a catcher for the Kansas City Royals in 2002 and his father John, is a former Royals manager.

