Phillies ‘Zeroing In’ On Dusty Wathan As Next Manager, Report Says

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Phillies are focusing on Dusty Wathan as their next manager, according to USA TODAY’s Bob Nightengale.
Wathan, 44, is the current manager of the Triple-A Lehigh Valley IronPigs. He went 80-62 last season as the team’s manager.
Wathan managed at every level in the Phillies organization — Single-A Williamsport, Single-A Lakewood, Hi-A Clearwater and Double-A Reading — before taking over as IronPigs manager. He is familiar with the Phillies’ young talent.
Wathan played as a catcher for the Kansas City Royals in 2002 and his father John, is a former Royals manager.
