Penn Heads North To Visit Brown Saturday

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — After another heart-breaking Ivy League loss, the University of Pennsylvania football team will take to the road this Saturday to visit Brown University.

The Quakers fell to 2-4 on the season overall and 0-3 in the Ivy League this past Saturday with a 24-19 home loss to Yale. This game followed a similar script to the other two Ancient 8 defeats for Penn – they battled throughout and rallied from a second half deficit, only to see Yale score what proved to be the game winning touchdown with 4:11 left in the fourth quarter.

“The fight in our kids, it’s the type of kids we recruit, very gritty, very resilient,” Penn head coach Ray Priore tells KYW Newsradio. “They’ll do anything to try and get the win. Unfortunately again, couple miscues that [we] could’ve taken advantage of during the course of the game, we didn’t.”

“I think the seniors and Justin, and Justin in particular, trained so hard, so well and performed so well over a four-year career,” Priore says. “As he said after the game, those personal accolades are great after the season and when you’re done playing. Right now, he’s such a team player, more focused on the team and as a group of seniors, trying to get this thing back on track.”Senior wide receiver Justin Watson continued his fine season with 10 catches for 120 yards an a touchdown. This was the 16th 100-yard receiving performance of Watson’s career, setting a new Ivy League record. The touchdown catch was the 27th of his career, tying the Penn record.

Brown is also 2-4 overall this season and 0-3 in the Ivy League. While the three Ivy losses for Penn have come by a combined 11 points, Brown has struggled to be competitive on the scoreboard in their league games, getting outscored 132-35.

“They’ve had some injuries on both sides of the football,” Priore says. “They are, like us, just trying to search for some success. They’ll play hard. They are a hard-hitting team and [head coach Phil Estes] does a great job.”

Last year Penn beat Brown at Franklin Field, 21-14.

Saturday’s game in Providence, Rhode Island will kick off at 12:30pm.