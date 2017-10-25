Police: Bibles, Hymnals Set On Fire After Church Broken Into

LIBERTY TOWNSHIP, N.J. (CBS) — Police say bibles and hymnals were set on fire when a Warren County church was broken into.

New Jersey State Police say the Free Union Methodist Church in Liberty Township was broken into between the dates of Oct. 19 and Oct. 22.

Police say several religious items, including bibles and hymnals, were set on fire.

Police say the front entrance of the church was broken and the organ, piano and other religious materials were damaged.

Anyone with information regarding the incident is asked to contact the New Jersey State Police Washington Station at 908-689-3101.

