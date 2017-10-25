Police Investigating Possible Shots Fired Outside Day Care After Brawl Breaks Out

EWING, N.J. (CBS) – Police in Ewing Township are investigating after a fight outside a daycare may have led to shots being fired.
It happened outside the New Beginnings Child Care on Pennington Road on Monday.
Police say an argument turned physical after a parent was told her child could not stay at the day care. The employee suffered minor injuries and was taken to a local hospital.
Hours later, officers were called to the same day care for a report of shots fired. Police say they found three to five people fighting in the parking lot, including family members of the parent who attempted to drop off the child in the morning.
Police found a shell casing in the parking lot and some witnesses recalled hearing a gunshot. However, police say no one was shot.
The incident remains under investigation and anyone with information can call police at 609-882-7430 or Detective Shaler at 609-882-1313 ext. 5573.