Mother Of Las Vegas Shooting Victim Dies The Weekend Of His Funeral

PHILADELPHIA (CNN) — The same weekend she laid her son to rest, the mother of a Las Vegas shooting victim had a heart attack and died.

Sheryl Stiles, 56, was the mother of Charleston Hartfield, an off-duty Las Vegas police officer who was killed in the Route 91 Harvest Festival shooting.

His funeral was Friday.

The next day, Stiles had a heart attack on the escalator of a Vegas casino. She was taken off life support Sunday, her cousin Cecil Ralston told CNN.

Stiles had high blood pressure and diabetes, which run in the family, her brother, Lewis Stiles, said. She wasn’t doing well emotionally either, he said.

“She didn’t even talk to me [about how she was feeling], and I’m her brother,” he said.

Hartfield, was one of 58 people killed October 1 when a gunman fired on an outdoor country musical festival from the 32nd floor of a Las Vegas hotel in the deadliest mass shooting in modern American history.

He was many things: a Las Vegas police officer, an accomplished Nevada Army National Guard sergeant first class and a youth football coach.

He was off-duty and attending the concert when he was shot and killed.

Even though Stiles had three siblings and two grandkids, Hartfield was her only child.

