Massachusetts Official Wants To Ban Pit Bulls After Boy Is Mauled To Death

LOWELL, Mass. (CBS) — A Massachusetts city official is trying to revive efforts to ban pit bulls after a young boy was mauled to death over the weekend, according to CBS Boston.
In 2011, an ordinance restricting pit bulls was shot down by the Massachusetts Legislature when it passed a law banning regulations against specific breeds.
Now Councilor Rodney Elliott, who was behind that ordinance, wants to go a step further this time.
“We banned chickens… it’s a public health issue,” he told WBZ NewsRadio 1030’s Lana Jones. “This is a public safety issue.”
Elliott says there are 74 registered pit bulls in city of 108,000 people and Lowell has to take steps to prevent another tragedy.
Authorities say a 7-year-old boy was killed last Saturday when he apparently entered a fenced in area where the pit bull was being kept.
Neighbors disagree over whether the boy went over the fence himself or if the dogs managed to pull him into the area, CBS Boston reports.
Read more on the case HERE.