Josh Norman To Carson Wentz: ‘You’re Like Houdini!’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Josh Norman does like to praise opposing players often.
The Redskins corner, who missed Monday’s game against Carson Wentz and the Eagle with a rib injury, was mic’d up for short convo with Wentz after his team’s 34-24 loss in Philadelphia on Monday night.
“Missed you today,” Wentz told Norman.
“You missed me today, no I missed you today!” Norman replied. “You’re like Houdini back there.”
Norman was referring to this play, of course.
Not only is it rare for Norman to praise his competitors, but he was specifically extremely critical of Sam Bradford last summer.
“Have you ever once been one of the top 20 quarterbacks in the league?” Norman said of Bradford in August of 2016. “Not that I remember — and you want more money? I can’t wait to play him twice a year.”
Norman, 29, has two forced fumbles and four passes defended in four games this season.