Jefferson Health Cutting Jobs Following 3 Big Mergers

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Fresh off a series of mergers Jefferson Health is eliminating some jobs.
Jefferson says it is cutting fewer than 300 jobs.
Jefferson’s growth in the past years includes merging with Abington Health, Aria Health and Kennedy Health.
Stephen K. Klasko, president and CEO of Thomas Jefferson University and Jefferson Health released this statement on the staffing reductions:
“In the past three years, Jefferson has grown from a three hospital system with 13,000 employees to a 13 hospital system with 30,000 employees, and combined Thomas Jefferson University with Philadelphia University to create a bold new vision for 21st-century professional education. The goal for these combinations is to deliver high-quality and accessible care out into the community, and high-value education to our students. Our growth, along with the changes in technology, healthcare and education, present Jefferson with the opportunity and the responsibility to effectively manage limited resources. This ongoing process has identified staffing reductions, representing less than 1% of our workforce. Jefferson remains committed to providing safe, nationally-ranked, high-quality care, and high-value education to all we serve.”