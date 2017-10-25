Hippo Photobombs Marriage Proposal At Zoo

CINCINNATI (CBS) – A hippopotamus at the Cincinnati Zoo has been a viral sensation since birth.
But now Fiona the Hippo is upping her game.
Fiona pulled off a feel-good photobomb during a marriage proposal at the zoo.
Nick Kelbe popped the question to girlfriend Hayley Roll in front of the hippo exhibit, and Fiona presided over the proposal.
The couple, who are huge Fiona fans, posted the pics online.
They said they were happy she could be a part of their special day.