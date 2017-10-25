Haunted House Tour At Elk Lodge #714

By Vittoria Woodill
PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — It’s a haunted house experience in Bridgeport, Pennsylvania.

“The Haunting of Elk Lodge #714” will give visitors a scare as they enter and explore the 100-year-old building, and the scare squad turns heads with terrifying twists.

And they take pleasure in taunting anyone who dares to enter.

They’ve seen many turn around but the brave descend into the basement for the real scares.

Let’s just say it takes real guts to go beyond fear but the only way out is in.

For more information, visit http://www.Hauntingofelkslodge714.Com/

