Frank Reich: Jason Peters Is Best Offensive Lineman I’ve Ever Been Around

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Frank Reich has been coaching football for three decades now.
Jason Peters has been playing in the NFL since 2004, when he was signed by the Bills as an undrafted free agent.
The current Eagles offensive coordinator told the media on Wednesday, that Peters is the best offensive lineman he’s ever been around in 30 years of coaching.
Peters, 35, suffered an ACL and MCL tear in Monday’s win over the Redskins. The nine-time Pro Bowler is expected to miss the remainder of the season, a devastating blow for the Eagles — who are an NFL best 6-1.