Fisher-Price Recalls Infant Seats Due To Fire Hazard

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – Fisher-Price is recalling 63,000 infant seats because of a fire hazard.
The Soothing Motions seats play nature sounds, they bounce, sway and vibrate to soothe babies.
Fisher-Price has received 36 reports of the motor overheating and one report of a fire.
No injuries have been reported.
The following models are being recalled CMR35, CMR36, CMR37, and DYH22 and Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seats with model number CMR39.
The seats were sold at BuybuyBaby, Target, Toys R Us, Walmart and other stores nationwide, online at Amazon.com and other websites from November 2015 through October 2017 for about $160 for the Soothing Motions Seat and $175 for the Smart Connect Soothing Motions Seat.
For more information on the recall and how to get a refund, click here.