Eagles Depth Tested With Loss Of Peters, Hicks

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — The Eagles’ “next man up” mentality is facing its toughest test of the season.

The Eagles have been dealing with injuries throughout the 2017 campaign, but the team suffered it’s two most significant losses of the season last Monday night.

Tackle Jason Peters suffered a season-ending ankle injury, while Linebacker Jordan Hicks went down with a ruptured Achillies tendon. With two of the team’s top players out for the year, the Eagles have no choice but to carry on. It is something Malcolm Jenkins and the rest of his teammates are used to at this point of the season.

“The adversity we have faced as a team has been ongoing since Week One,” said Jenkins. “We’ve been able to answer the bell every time. I don’t expect it to be any different.”

The loss of Peters is a significant blow to the offensive line. Peters is one of the most respected players on the roster and was playing at a high level before his injury. Halapoulivaati Vaitai will step in at tackle and the team will determine if he take Peters’ spot on the left side or switch places with Right Tackle Lane Johnson. Vaitai saw significant playing time last season and Johnson believes it will help make the transition easier this year.

“It really comes down to reps,” Johnson said. “V last year was kind of thrown into the fire and this off-season, he’s had time to prepare during training camp. He’s had these reps, so I think he’ll be just fine.”

The defense is dealing with an equally devastating loss. Hicks was not only playing well at linebacker, but also was responsible for many of the defensive signals. Defensive Coordinator Jim Schwartz understands the impact of the Hicks injury, but is confident Nigel Bradham and his other linebackers will do their part to fill the void left by the absence of Hicks.

“We’ll miss him on the field for sure,” said Schwartz. “He’s the quarterback of our defense and provides a great leadership role, but other guys will step up into that. Nigel has already stepped up into part of that.”

The NFL is a league about survival. The best teams don’t always reach the Super Bowl if they are unable to stay healthy throughout the course of a season. the Eagles have the best record in football, but time will tell if the loss of both Peters and Hicks will derail their high expectations.

Bradham is looking at the increased role of the backup brigade as a positive.

“It’s been great to see the growth in our team and to see our young guys be able to step up and come in and play,” Bradham said. “They hold themselves to a higher standard as if they were the starters. It’s huge. I feel that’s one of the things you definitely need in this league. If you lack depth, you won’t make it too far.”