Automaker Claims Car ‘Bounces Off Accidents’

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A Tokyo automaker has unveiled a car it claims “bounces off accidents” and it’s raising eyebrows at the Tokyo Motor Show.

The “Flesby II” is equipped with external airbags to protect against fender benders.

The rubber also moves to change the shape of the car body.

LED lights projected onto the rubber allow the driver to communicate with pedestrians and other vehicles.

The “Flesby II” could be on the road by 2030.

