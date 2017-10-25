Carson Wentz Makes History With NFC Offensive Player Of Week Award

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Only Russell Wilson, Cam Newton, and now Carson Wentz have won an NFC offensive player of the week award in each of their first two seasons, according to Bleeding Green Nation’s Brandon Lee Gowton.
Wentz was named Week 7 NFC offensive player for his 17-25, 268 yards, 4 touchdown performance in a 34-24 win over the Redskins. Wentz has now thrown for 11 touchdowns in his past three games and 17 for the season, leading the NFL in that category.
That puts him in the same company as Dan Marino.
Most importantly, Wentz has led the Birds to five straight wins and a 6-1 record, atop the NFL standings. Wentz has simply rejuvenated football in Philadelphia.