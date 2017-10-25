NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

11 Displaced After Fire Breaks Out At Bridget Foy’s Restaurant On South Street

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – A popular restaurant on South Street went up in flames overnight and nearly a dozen people are out of their homes.

Firefighters arrived to heavy smoke and flames shortly before two 2 a.m. Wednesday.

Besides the restaurant, the building also includes apartments. We’re told eleven people have been displaced by the fire.

Two dogs at a neighboring pet groomer were killed in the fire.

Three firefighters were injured battling the fire and were transported to area hospitals in stable condition.

Firefighters continue to battle the fire, four hours after it started.

