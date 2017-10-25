Annie at Walnut Street Theatre

Leapin’ Lizards! ANNIE, Broadway’s favorite family musical, is home for the holidays. It’s time to believe in a brighter tomorrow with– ANNIE. – LIVE at Walnut Street Theatre.
Annie is a spunky orphan in New York City who’s determined to find her parents. In one fun-filled adventure after another, Annie foils Miss Hannigan’s evil schemes to discover the truth, with the help of Daddy Warbucks and a lovable mutt named Sandy. This Tony Award-winning Best Musical features Broadway’s hits including “It’s the Hard Knock Life,” “Easy Street,” “I Don’t Need Anything But You,” and “Tomorrow.” ANNIE will fill your heart with joy! Limited engagement begins November 7th!
Bring your friends and family to visit Broadway’s ANNIE. For tickets, visit WalnutStreetTheatre.org, Ticketmaster or call 215-574-3550. ANNIE is the best gift ever!
Up to TEN KYW Insiders will win a voucher for a pair of tickets to see Annie!