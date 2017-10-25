NOW LIVE: Eyewitness News

American Airlines Flight Forced To Return To Philadelphia Due To Dashboard Alert

Filed Under: American Airlines, Philadelphia International Airport

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An American Airlines flight was forced to return to Philadelphia.

Amazon Launching Service Allowing Delivery People To Come In, Drop Off Packages When No One Is Home

Philadelphia International Airport says that American Airlines Flight 1748 that departed around 3 p.m. for Orlando was forced to turn around and land due to a dashboard alert.

The plane landed and taxied under its own power.

The aircraft is being evaluated by maintenance.

Video Of Airport Worker Dancing On Tarmac Goes Viral

The 150 passengers and crew of five were transferred to another aircraft.

No injuries were reported.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch