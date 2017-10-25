American Airlines Flight Forced To Return To Philadelphia Due To Dashboard Alert

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — An American Airlines flight was forced to return to Philadelphia.
Philadelphia International Airport says that American Airlines Flight 1748 that departed around 3 p.m. for Orlando was forced to turn around and land due to a dashboard alert.
The plane landed and taxied under its own power.
The aircraft is being evaluated by maintenance.
The 150 passengers and crew of five were transferred to another aircraft.
No injuries were reported.