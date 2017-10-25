2 Aides To Congressman Brady Plead Not Guilty To Conspiracy

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Two campaign aides to longtime Philadelphia Congressman Bob Brady made their first appearance in federal court Wednesday following a grand jury indictment, charging the pair with conspiracy and related offenses. The government says the pair paid off Brady’s 2012 political rival, and tried to hide it.

Ken Smukler and Donald Jones both entered not guilty pleas to charges of conspiracy, falsifying documents and making false statements to federal authorities.

Prosecutors say Smukler and Jones sent a total of $90,000 to an aide of Brady’s opponent, Jimmie Moore, so Moore would drop out of the race, and they say the pair tried to disguise the cash as an election poll.

“The Congressman has done nothing wrong, Ken has done nothing wrong,” said Smukler’s attorney, Brian McMonagle. “Helping to extinguish a campaign debt for a former opponent of your own party is not a crime.”

Brady has not been charged, and maintains his innocence.

“All of my client’s business with the congressman and with any of the other clients, all of his business has been above-board and completely legitimate,” said attorney Robert Trimble, who represents Jones. “He hasn’t done anything illegal.”

Moore and his campaign aide, Carolyn Cavaness, also have been charged. They’ve signed plea agreements with the government.