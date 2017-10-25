10 Things to Do with Your Family this Fall

Planning a day out in Philly with the kids can be exhausting. Let us help. Here are 10 exciting places you can take your youngsters to during the fall that are fun, entertaining, and even educational (Shhhhhh…..they don’t need to know they’re learning).

10) Adventure Aquarium – Ok, so this technically isn’t in Philadelphia, but it’s right across the river and worth the trip! You’ll get to see all types of sea life, from penguins to sharks, stingrays to turtles. As an added bonus, you can give a quick geography lesson by showing your kids how close another state can be.

9) Franklin Institute – Everyone needs to experience the Franklin Institute at least once. With over a dozen interactive exhibits, toddlers to teenagers will be able to find something that interests them. You can check out the world’s largest artificial heart or discover the nation’s second oldest planetarium. There’s even an out of this world observatory (see what we did there?) that allows you to see the sun, moon, even Jupiter!

8) Smith Playground – Smith Playground is located inside Fairmount Park and is designed especially for children 10 and other. This almost six acre fun zone is known for its giant wooden slide and its huge playhouse. Children under five can go inside and drive a train, cook in the kitchen, or ride a tricycle. There’s a reason Smith Playground has been around for over 100 years.

7) Sesame Place – Every child and adult should go to Sesame Place at least once. Located in Langhorne, PA your kids will see all the familiar faces they grew up with. There are also shows scheduled throughout the day for the entire family to enjoy.

6) Indoor Children’s Garden at Longwood Gardens – This indoor space features Central Cove, a Rain Pavilion, and a Bamboo Maze for children to explore. They also have age appropriate scavenger hunts. In addition, there are plenty of fountains and exotic plants from around the world to see.

5) Franklin Square – This square holds historical significance, as it’s is one of the five original squares in Philadelphia. The square also isn’t short on fun with a carousel and a Philly-themed miniature golf course. There’s also a food stand nearby to satisfy hungry bellies. The square will also feature an “Electrical Spectacle Holiday Light Show” from November 9 – December 31, 2017.

4) Philadelphia Zoo –America’s first zoo is worth a visit. The Philadelphia Zoo has nearly 1,300 animals, from favorites like lions, tigers, and orangutans to rare and endangered species. There’s also several things for little ones to do, including KidZooU: Hamilton Family Children’s Zoo and Faris Family Education Center

3) Independence National Historical Park – Learn all about Colonial America. Independence National Historical Park is about 20 blocks, including cobblestoned streets and many firsts for institutions, religion, and culture. Make sure to stop by one of Old City’s hidden gems: Ben Franklin’s post office and printing shop. Start at the Visitor Center and then continue to all of the free attractions.

2) Philadelphia Museum of Art – At the very least, have everyone get their exercise in by imitating Rocky and running up the steps. The Art Museum is pay as you wish on Sundays, making it an inexpensive option for the whole family. The museum frequently changes exhibitions, so there’s always something interesting to see.

1) Please Touch Museum – Younger children are encouraged to touch everything in this museum (unlike the Art Museum, don’t touch the paintings there!) The museum is currently featuring a Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood exhibit until January 15, 2018. Check the museum’s website for meet-and-greet dates with Daniel.

