Zeoli Show Log 10.24.17

By Rich Zeoli
3pm- The House Intelligence and Oversight Committee and the House Government Reform Committee have both announced they will investigate the Obama-era Uranium One deal. The deal, approved by then Secretary of State Hillary Clinton, granted a Russian business with ties to the Kremlin access to a large percentage of U.S. uranium supplies. 

3:35pm- Arizona Senator Jeff Flake announced he will not seek reelection in 2018. 

3:45pm- Sen. Bob Corker continues to trade barbs with President Donald Trump. During an interview on CNN, Sen. Corker accused Trump of spreading false information and dividing the country. 

3:50pm- According to Cosmopolitan Magazine, allowing your child to dress up as Disney character Moana for Halloween could be politically incorrect. 

4:20pm- Jeff Brown, owner and operator of Brown Super Stores, joins the show to talk about how the Philadelphia soda tax has negatively impacted his business. 

4:35pm- Andrew C. McCarthy, Contributing Editor at National Review, joins the show to discuss the Obama-era Uranium One deal.  

5pm- While speaking on the Senate floor, Sen. Jeff Flake announced he will not seek reelection in 2018 and called out President Donald Trump, asserting that Trump’s rhetoric is a danger to democracy. 

 

