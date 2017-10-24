Woman Injured In Philly Hit-And-Run; Driver Sought

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) – City police are investigating a hit-and-run that left a woman seriously injured on Tuesday night.
It happened around 4:40 p.m. on North 56th Street near Wyalusing Ave.
Police say a 25-year-old woman was struck by a dark-colored minivan. The driver then fled south on 56th Street, said police.
The victim was transported to an area hospital where she’s currently listed in critical but stable condition.
No arrest has been made.
Anyone with any information is asked to call police at 215-686-TIPS.