Protester Throws Russian Flags At Trump On Capitol Hill

WASHINGTON (CBS) — President Donald Trump has made his tax reform legislation a priority and was stumping for his plan on Capitol Hill on Tuesday.

On his way to lunch with Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell, a protester shouted at the president and threw Russian flags.

The protester, 36-year-old Ryan Clayton, was among members of the press. He was detained by Capitol security and charged with unlawful conduct.

Window Or Aisle: What Does Your Plane Seat Say About You

The goal of the president’s lunch with Republican senators was to try and get a unified majority for his tax reform plan.

“Tax reform is what we are about,” said McConnell. “If there’s anything that unifies Republicans, it’s tax reform.”

However, ahead of the meeting, Sen. Bob Corker, R-Tenn., said the president’s involvement isn’t helping.

“Let the tax-writing committees do their work and stay out of taking things off the table, and, really, negotiating against the process before it even begins,” said Corker.

As Flu Season Starts, Doctors Warn Against Phones In The Bathroom

Trump responded on Twitter, saying Corker “couldn’t get elected dog catcher in Tennessee and is now fighting tax cuts.”

Bob Corker, who helped President O give us the bad Iran Deal & couldn't get elected dog catcher in Tennessee, is now fighting Tax Cuts…. — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) October 24, 2017

“The president has great difficulty with the truth, on many issues. He’s obviously not going to rise to the occasion as president,” said Corker.

Some believe Trump is undermining his agenda by feuding with Corker and other Republican lawmakers.

House Speaker Paul Ryan hopes the two will settle their differences.

“I know Bob, who supported the budget, wants to get tax reform,” said Ryan. “I know the president wants to get tax reform. I have long believed it’s best to settle these things in person.”

Senate Democrats view the infighting as an opportunity.

Political Consultants Indicted In Connection To Pa. Congressman’s 2012 Campaign

“Come work with Democrats on a real tax reform bill,” said Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer. “The plan your advisers put together with Republicans on the Hill doesn’t do what you say it does.”

The House is expected to vote on the Senate’s passed budget proposal this week.

House leaders are aiming to unveil their tax bill sometime next week.

Ryan said he hopes to have the tax and budget bill on the president’s desk by the end of the year.