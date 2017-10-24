Video: Trapper Captures 5-Foot Gator Clogging Up Sewer At Construction Site

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — A construction crew in Florida realized a clog in one of their pipes required more than a plumber when they discovered the culprit was a 5-foot-long alligator.
The construction crew requested help be sent to the Martin County work site after the gator was spotted just after 11 a.m., according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office Facebook post.
The Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission sent a local trapper who was able to successfully remove the alligator.
Officials say no one was injured and the “interruption was minimal.”