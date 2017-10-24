Honolulu Bans Texting And Walking

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Long before smartphones, we learned to look both ways before crossing the street. But, with so many people texting while walking, is it time to crack down on folks who forget to look up?

“Be great if they could,” said Suzanne Rittenhouse

Melinda Ramos added, “Definitely something people should be more aware of.”

“Maybe like how we have bike lanes, have text lanes,” suggested Winston Robinson.

Come Wednesday, Honolulu police will fine pedestrians up to $99 for being pre-occupied in crosswalks.

“Things like that have to be in place in order for accidents not to occur,” said Todd Goldison.

“I think there’s many more fish to be fried,” countered another passerby.

So, how big is the problem?

The Governors Highway Safety Association reported an 11% increase in pedestrian deaths from the first six months of 2015 to the same period in 2016. The report cited cell phones as one possible reason.

And while some compare the legislation to seatbelts and smoking bans…

“It shows that putting effort in at the beginning can save a lot of lives later down the line,” said Goldison.

Others want Big Brother to stay out of their business.

“If that works for your place, so be it. But, for Philadelphia, I don’t think so,” said Robinson.

Read more on the Governors Highway Safety Association report by CLICKING HERE.