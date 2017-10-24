Missing Freshman College Student Found Dead Near Campus

WEST WINDSOR TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) – New Jersey authorities say a community college student who has been missing for more than a month has been found dead near the college’s campus.

State officials say 18-year-old Nick Pratico was last seen on Mercer County Community College’s West Windsor Township campus on Sept. 20. New Jersey State Police and Hamilton Township police say they found his body Monday morning across the road from the campus.

Authorities say the cause of death is not yet known, and an autopsy will be conducted.

Pratico, of Hamilton, was a freshman at the community college.

Hamilton police are asking for Pratico’s family’s privacy to be respected as they grieve.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Philly

Latest Forecast
Weather App
Latest Videos

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch