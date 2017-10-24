Stop & Go Legislation Headed To Governor’s Desk

HARRISBURG, Pa. (CBS) — A bill headed to Governor Wolf’s desk will allow for tighter control of “stop and go” establishments that sell alcoholic beverages in Philadelphia and other communities.

A key provision of the bill given final legislative approval in the House Tuesday would empower the Liquor Control Board to immediately suspend the license of an establishment found to be in violation, rather than waiting until license renewal time.

A Philadelphia House Democrat Donna Bullock says the bill would now allow violations spotted by local authorities to be actionable by the LCB.

“Their officers, the Liquor Control enforcement officers, had to actually visibly witness those violations, Bullock said. “Now they can take the reports from the local law enforcement or health officials.”

The stop and go language is included in a budget companion bill known as the Fiscal Code.

As to whether Governor Wolf will sign the bill, a spokesman says the governor strongly supports aspects of the Fiscal Code but will evaluate the entirety of the bill.