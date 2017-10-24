Former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams Sentenced To 5 Years In Prison In Corruption Scandal

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Former Philadelphia District Attorney Seth Williams was sentenced Tuesday to five years in prison after pleading guilty in a corruption scandal.

Williams pleaded guilty to a bribery charge in the middle of his federal corruption trial in June.

The Democrat resigned from office and was immediately taken into custody.

Williams officially lost his law license last week.

The defense had asked Judge Paul Diamond to take into consideration Williams’ mother. It could be the last time he’s able to see the ailing 87-year-old, his attorneys say, and they requested Williams be monitored electronically for a few weeks before going to prison.

They point to Williams’ time in the military, his community service, and his role as a father and grandfather.

Williams, a graduate of Georgetown Law School, was the city’s first black district attorney.

The 50-year-old was accused of illegally accepting gifts from two businessmen in exchange for legal favors. He was also accused of fraudulently using thousands of dollars from his campaign fund for personal expenses, misusing city vehicles and misappropriating money intended to fund his mother’s nursing home care.

Last year, before he was indicted, he belatedly filed financial disclosure reports showing he had accepted about $175,000 in cash, gift and trips from friends as he struggled to maintain his family’s lifestyle after a divorce. He was fined $62,000 by the city ethics board, its largest fine ever.