Police: Man Steals Ambulance With Crew Still Inside

DANVILLE, Pa. (CBS) — A man is in police custody on Tuesday morning after they say he stole an ambulance with the crew still inside.

The chaos unfolded at a hospital near Danville, Pennsylvania.

Police say the man ran out of the emergency room, jumped into an ambulance and took off.

However, there were two crew members still inside.

They had to jump out the back and the suspect kept going.

The chase ended in a crash at a nearby CVS.

Police say the suspect ran inside, jumped over the pharmacy counter and tried to steal pills.

That’s when officers caught up to him and arrested him.